Megan Fox’s children seen crawling past camera to avoid interrupting live interview

Megan Fox’s children crashed herToday show interview on Monday (28 June).

The model and actor was speaking with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie remotely from her home, while promoting her upcoming horror film, Till Death.

At various points in the interview, her three young children could be seen in the background, trying to subtly sneak out of the room.

Her sons – Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four, who she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green – all woke up at the start of her early morning chat.

“They just woke up. It’s 7 or 7:30 here. So, they woke up a few minutes ago,” Fox said, laughing. “It just is what it is. We just have to make it work.”

She added: “In the house that we’re staying in right now, this is the living room area, and they all fell asleep on the couch last night, watching a movie.”

The children could be seen crawling along the bottom of the frame rather than walking so as to avoid interrupting the interview.

“They are hilarious,” she said. “They don’t listen to me at all.”

Till Death, which comes out later this year, is about a woman who wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband after a romantic evening at their secluded lakehouse.