Megan Thee Stallion opens up to Dua Lipa about being labelled ‘aggressive’

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being labelled “aggressive”.

The rapper – real name is Megan Pete – featured on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast and the two discussed the backlash she experienced after advocating for the “Protect Black Women” movement.

“[Black women] are so written off as just a group of people who are super strong, rarely do people ever check on us, rarely do people treat us like we’re soft,” Megan Thee Stallion explained.

In July 2020, the rapper was allegedly shot at a party, prompting a slew of memes which poked fun at the situation. She explained that “people didn’t make a big deal” because they “thought I was strong”.

“They didn’t treat me like I was just a fragile being like how they would do other women,” she said.

Since then, she says she’s tried to do everything she can in order to use her platform to “voice how [Black women] need to be protected and respected and loved”.

However, she added that when she began sharing this, her comments were met with a mixed response.

“It became something that people felt like was controversial,” she said.

“I can’t believe you all would even take it as something that I’m saying that’s aggressive. But, because I’m a Black woman and I’m demanding something – I’m ‘aggressive’,” added the rapper.

She concluded: “Me asking for my respect and to be protected shouldn’t be something that scares people.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have just released a new collaborative single “Sweetest Pie”.