New on Netflix in March 2025: Every movie and TV show, including pivotal Manson family documentary
Spring is en route – and while it might (hopefully) be getting warmer outside, Netflix has plenty of options to keep you fixed to your sofa.
Among the highlights for March, which will see the removal of Netflix’s “best” original film, are new adventure film The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown, a new Meghan Markle cookery series previously delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires, and one-shot drama Adolescence from Boiling Point duo Stephen Graham and Philip Barantini.
This month, Errol Morris, who directed seminal true-crime documentary The Thin Blue Line (1988), will also release his latest, which sees him question “the complex narrative of the Manson family murders” by “challenging the official accounts of the most infamous killing spree of the 1960s”.
Morris told Netflix: “I’ve found myself trapped in a number of different true-crime stories, and the Manson murders are peculiar. You could encapsulate the mystery in just one question: How is it that Manson managed to convince the people around him that killing was OK?”
Below, we’ve run through every movie and TV show set to be released on Netflix in March 2025.The Independent compiled this list with assistance fromWhat’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
Movies
7 March
Delicious – UK/US
Nadaaniyan – UK/US
Plankton The Movie – UK/US
14 March
The Electric State – UK/US
21 March
Little Siberia – UK/US
Revelations – UK/US
28 March
The Life List – UK/US
31 March
Promised Hearts – UK/US
TV
1 March
The Potato Lab season one (weekly episodes) – UK/US
4 March
With Love, Meghan – UK/US
5 March
Just One Look – UK/US
The Leopard – UK/US
Medusa season one – UK/US
6 March
Love is Blind: Sweden season two – UK/US
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season one part two – UK/US
7 March
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season seven– UK/US
When Life Gives You Tangerines season one – UK/US
12 March
Temptation Island season six – UK/US
Welcome to the Family season one – UK/US
13 March
Adolescence – UK/US
Love is Blind: Sweden season two– UK/US
17 March
Inside season two (daily episodes) – UK/US
19 March
Until You Burn season one – UK/US
Woman of the Dead season two – UK/US
20 March
Bet Your Life season one – UK/US
The Residence season one – UK/US
Wolf King season one – UK/US
21 March
Go! Season one – UK/US
High Tides season two– UK/US
26 March
Caught – UK/US
Million Dollar Secret season one – UK/US
27 March
Survival of the Thickest season two – UK/US
28 March
The Lady’s Companion season one – UK/US
31 March
Rhythm + Flow: Italy season one – UK/US
Documentary
6 March
Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta– UK/US
7 March
Chaos: The Manson Murders– UK/US
10 March
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden – UK/US
19 March
Twister: Caught in the Storm – UK/US
25 March
Con Mum – UK/US
27 March
Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure– UK/US
31 March
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer – UK/US
Comedy
4 March
Andrew Schulz: Life– UK/US
12 March
Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (LIVE) – UK/US
18 March
Bert Kreischer: Lucky – UK/US
25 March
Chelsea Handler: The Feeling – UK/US
Sport
2 March
Elimination Chamber (WWE Premium)
Anime
1 March
SAKAMOTO DAYS season one (weekly episodes) – UK/US
6 March
Blue Box season one (weekly episodes) – UK/US
Kids
3 March
Hot Wheels Let’s Race season three – UK
6 March
Barbie & Teresa: Recipe for Friendship – UK/US
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season three – UK
17 March
CoComelon Lane season four – UK/US
Games
Steel Paws (iOS and Android) – UK/US
LICENCED
Movie
1 March
Annie (2014) – US
Beginners – US
Black Hawk Down – US
Blade Runner: The Final Cut – US
Blood and Bone – US
Cell 211 – US
Do the Right Thing – US
11 Rebels – UK
50 First Dates – US
Friday – US
High-Rise – US
The Holiday – US
Ma – US
Mercy – UK
Midnight in the Switchgrass – US
National Security – US
Next Friday – US
Pride & Prejudice (2005)– US
Runaway Jury – US
See No Evil, Hear No Evil – US
Sicario – US
Ted – US
Vampires – US
Wedding Crashers – US
2 March
How To Have Sex – US
6 March
Power Rangers (2017) – US
8 March
Dampyr – UK
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – UK
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – UK
18 March
The Outrun – US
Sisu – UK
20 March
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera – US
26 March
Dongeng Sang Kancil – US
28 March
Talk to Me – US
TV
1 March
Halo season one – UK
Henry Danger season one – US
Hirugao season one – UK/US
iCarly season one – US
Resident Alien – UK
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season one – UK
Yamato Nadeshiko season one– UK
2 March
The Other One season one and two – UK
7 March
Japan’s Number One Jerk Salaryman season one (weekly episodes) – US
17 March
The Walking Dead: Dead City season one – US
18 March
1883 season one – UK
Love & Hip Hop New York season three and four – US
26 March
I Survived a Crime season two – US
Documentary
What Killed the Ice Age Giants? – UK
Anime
1 March
Cells at Work! Code Black season one – UK/US
C.I.D. season one (weekly episodes) – US
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season one – UK/US
Naruto season four – UK
2 March
C.I.D. season one (weekly episodes) – US
5 March
The First Frost season one (weekly episodes) – US
7 March
Dragon Ball DAIMA season one (weekly episodes) – US
