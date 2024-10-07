Meghan Markle urged to feature in Suits podcast by co-star

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars have extended an invitation to their former colleague, to appear on their new podcast in which they rewatch the show.

Before the 43-year-old married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, she was known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on the legal drama.

Last year the popular series made its debut on Netflix, and gained a new onslaught of fans along with a record 26.5 billion minutes watched in just eight weeks.

Markle starred on the show for seven seasons, before her exit shortly after her engagement announcement. Her final episode saw her character finally tie the knot with Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams.

Adams and Sarah Rafferty (who played Donna Paulsen on the series) will rewatch the show for the first time on Sirius XM’s Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. They expect to recap episodes and share their personal experiences from filming the series.

They have also revealed they will interview fell cast members including Gina Torres who played Jessica Pearson and the programme’s showrunner Aaron Korsh.

“Everybody’s invited, and everybody has been so supportive,” Rafferty told Entertainment Weekly when asked if the Duchess of Sussex has been called in as a guest.

“It’s amazing. I’ve just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can’t wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had.”

Rafferty said she is most excited about the prospect of bringing on voices from behind the scenes of the show, including wardrobe, set design, and more.

“Everybody’s a storyteller from a different angle, and it takes so many people to make a show,” she said. “I think that that’s really fascinating. There’s so many conversations to be had, like, ‘How did you choose that song?’ All that stuff.”

Markle reacted to the renewed love for the programme during a red carpet interview at Variety’s Power of Women event in November last year.

“Is that right?” Markle asked in amazement at the “wild” figure, which had reached 45 billion minutes at the time. “But who’s counting?” she quipped.

The Duchess admitted that she had “no idea” what was causing the show’s recent uptick in popularity.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had such a fun time. I was on it for seven seasons – so quite a bit,” she said.