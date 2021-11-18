Good Morning Britain viewers were left surprised by Susanna Reid‘s comments about Meghan Markle‘s new interview with Ellen DeGeneres

The Duchess of Sussex will appear on Thursday’s episode (18 November) of DeGeneres’ US chat show, and a preview clip has been released showing the former Suits star reflecting on her acting career.

Markle’s last interview was with Oprah Winfrey in March. It was a backlash to Piers Morgan’s comments about this interview that led to him walking away from presenting GMB alongside Reid.

“Goodness me, she put a rocket under practically everything frankly, from the royal family to this programme,” Reid said when discussing the new interview on Thursday’s episode of the ITV show.

“Well, shall we have a little listen to what Meghan says?” Reid said, adding: “You would imagine that they would put out a clip perhaps about Harry, or perhaps her feelings about the royal family, or perhaps about everything that has happened in the wake of that. But no, we go right back to her humble, hard-working roots... let’s have a look.”

In the clip, Markle discusses starting out in the acting industry. She recalls being so low on cash that she once drove a faulty Ford Explorer that she had to enter via the boot as it regularly stopped working.

As GMB cut back to the studio, Reid, who called Markle’s interviews “increasingly hard to defend”, sarcastically said: “There we go – let’s never mind the private jets.”

Meghan Markle was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres (YouTube)

“I do not bet Harry and Meghan want or need you to defend them,” one frustrated viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “Having a right to privacy is not akin to being a recluse! Leave her alone!”

Following Markle’s interview with Winfrey, Reid’s former GMB co-host Morgan attracted widespread criticism for saying he didn’t “believe a word she said” about having suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family.

Days after Morgan stepped down from his role, Reid addressed his absence, stating: “Now Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme.

“He is without a doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster.”

She added: “He has many critics and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.”