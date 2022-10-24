Jump to content

Megyn Kelly announces sudden death of her sister aged 58

Kelly announced the news on her podcast

Tom Murray
Monday 24 October 2022 23:15
Megyn Kelly revealed the sudden death of her sister, Suzanne Crossley, during her podcast released Monday (24 October).

“Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” she said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”

Kelly, 51, said that while Crossley had not been in good health, the sudden death had come as a shock to her family.

“So, it was very hard,” she said. “It was extremely emotional. My poor mom, as all moms and dads know, this is not the order in which this is supposed to happen.”

The US television personality added that Tuesday’s podcast had been pre-recorded and that she would be using the time off to be with family.

As for appearing on the show Monday, Kelly said it was “cathartic” to talk about the tragedy.

Doing the podcast “gave me a couple of hours where I can take my mind off of it,” she said.

Kelly reminded listeners “to hug the people you love” and that life is “short and tenuous”.

According to an obituary printed in the Times-Union of Albany, Crossley was born in Nyack, New York and is survived by her three children: Christopher Crossley, Brian Crossley and Emily Crossley.

