Former Fox News host and Trump-backer Megyn Kelly has recalled her near-awkward, close encounter with politically-opposite Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Kelly, 54, was seated in the suite next to the pop star at Sunday’s game, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles destroy the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Speaking on the latest episode of her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show, the controversial political commentator told listeners about how she almost walked in on Swift, 35, in the bathroom. Swift, famously endorsed former vice president Kamala Harris, while Kelly has been a Trump backer appearing at his rallies during the campaign and has been seen at conformation hearings for his nominees.

“I was trying to use the ladies’ room and something very funny happened,” she began. “I told you where I was in relation to Taylor Swift… well I walk out of the box — the suite — and there is the lady in the dress that signifies this is the women’s room.”

She said she noticed a woman standing outside the door, so she “just assumed there was a line.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh, are you in line?’ And she’s like, ‘No,’” Kelly recalled. “So I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ So I go to get past her, and she’s like, ‘Oh no, I think someone’s in there.’”

open image in gallery Megyn Kelly said she almost walked in on Taylor Swift using the bathroom at the 2025 Super Bowl. The two women have vastly different political views ( Getty Images )

She said there was “something unclear” about the woman’s response, so she “tried to go past her” again.

“And then I pressed down the doorknob and it started to open and I heard like, ‘Ahhh,’ and then she was like, ‘Oh no, no!’“ Kelly continued.

“And then I realized Taylor Swift was clearly in there and this was like a privacy guard for her,” she added, laughing. “So I think I almost walked in on Taylor Swift in the bathroom.”

“[I’m] really glad that didn’t happen,” she said, sharing that she later figured out “it was just one of those one-stall bathrooms” and eventually found the communal women’s bathroom nearby.

While she didn’t meet Swift, Kelly did make several references to her in Instagram posts from the evening.

“Taylor Swift next to us at the Super Bowl - should I go strike up a chat on Trump, Tim Walz and Blake Lively v Baldoni?” she wrote in one post, alongside a selfie showing Swift in the background.

open image in gallery Kelly has been a vocal backer of Donald Trump. Harris endorsed then vice president Kamala Harris in November ( REUTERS )

In a subsequent post of a selfie with Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr., Kelly added: “Saw Taylor Swift in the next box … eh … and then I spent time with a true winner. Thank you Mr. President!”

Kelly later called the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker “the biggest loser of the night” in a post on her personal website.

“Other than the Kansas City Chiefs, I think it is fair to say Taylor Swift was the biggest loser of the night,” she wrote. “I am sure you have seen the videos at this point. There was such a juxtaposition in the crowd reaction to Taylor versus the crowd reaction to President Trump when they showed them on the Jumbotron.”

Kelly is, of course, referencing the infamous moment the stadium erupted with loud boos from Eagles fans when Swift was pictured on the Jumbotron.

Meanwhile, Trump was apparently met with cheers from the crowd when he was shown on the screen, although some boos were mixed in.