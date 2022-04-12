Actor Melanie Clark Pullen, best known for her role in EastEnders, has died aged 46, less than a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The Irish star played Pauline Fowler’s great-niece Mary Flaherty on the long-running BBC soap from 1997 to 1999.

She had also appeared in series such as A Dinner of Herbs and Inspector George Gently, and featured alongside Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville in the 2019 film Ordinary Love.

Clark Pullen was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2019, but announced a year later that she was “cancer free” and in recovery.

However, in June 2021, she told fans that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. She died on 29 March, having undergone radiotherapy treatment.

Tributes to the actor, who also ran a coaching company called Strut and Bellow, have poured in on social media following the news of her death.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear that Melanie Clark Pullen has passed away,” wrote the BBC’s official EastEnders account. “Our love and thoughts are with Melanie’s family and friends.”

EastEnders co-star Andrew Lynford wrote: “How sad to hear we have lost one of the gang. RIP dear Melanie. Remembering happy days.”

Clark Pullen is survived by her husband Simon and three children.