Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has said she appreciates the fans who praised her appearance in the psychological drama series.

Lynskey portrays the adult version of Shauna, in the show about a girl’s soccer team that gets stranded in the mountains after a plane crash.

The actor originally spoke about feeling “dismayed by those who can’t seem to believe that Adam (Peter Gadiot), the hunky young artist Shauna has an affair with, may harbour genuine interest in her character”.

She also revealed she had to force herself to stop reading negative comments about her body online: “I was looking on Reddit and reading stuff. And, I just can’t. It makes me crazy.”

“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s so funny to me that nobody’s really thinking he could just be a thing. That he could just be into her,’” she said. “Like, on a feminist level, it was interesting to me. And I understand his character is suspicious… But I was having a lot of different reactions to it.”

In a new interview with ET, however, Lynskey said she was grateful for those who instead felt represented by her body onscreen.

“I’ve gotten so many messages from women who feel very represented and seen by things they’ve seen or just by seeing my body onscreen,” she said. “And that’s so beautiful. I wish I could reply to everybody.”

While Lynskey said Twitter is still “scary and crazy”, she also said she felt grateful that it gives her the ability to interact with her fans.

“I’m so grateful that people are watching and the people are so excited about the show and coming up with all these crazy theories,” she said.

Yellowjackets was recently renewed for a second season.