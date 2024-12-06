Melvin Odoom receives private message from his celebrity crush Carol Vorderman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Carol Vorderman has slid in Melvin Odoom’s direct messages [DMs] to congratulate him following his exit from the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

Radio host Odoom, 44, who was the fourth contestant to be voted off the reality show after an 18-day stint, revealed during his time on the series that he’d like to take TV presenter Vorderman on a date.

Vorderman, 63, has wasted no time in getting in touch with Odoom, who previously revealed he was too shy to say hello to the former Countdown star when he saw her at the Pride of Britain awards in October.

Sharing a video to X/Twitter and Instagram, Odoom celebrated: “Carol is in the DMs!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

In the clip, Odoom checks his social media messages for the first time in over two weeks since receiving his phone back from ITV producers.

Speaking to the camera, he says: “So, I’m about to check DMs now. I’ve noticed there’s a message from Vorders herself. Let’s have a little look see.”

Jane Moore, who is sitting next to Odoom at breakfast in their hotel then interjects with what she thinks the message might say. “Get lost loser,” she jokes.

“No, no, no,” Odoom laughs, before revealing Vorderman told the person managing his social media page: “‘Please give him my best. He’s done so well [heart emoji].”

I’m a Celeb fans were thrilled to hear of the exchange. “Sort a date out,” one person replied on X/Twitter.

Meanwhile, another user added: “Awww so please for you!”

The long distance flirtation began when Odoom called Vorderman a “10 out of 10” while in the I’m a Celeb jungle. “Check your DMs girl, I’ll be waiting,” he said.

Vorderman quickly responded to Odoom’s romantic admission, and sent a message into I’m a Celebrity… Unpacked.

Carol Vorderman has messaged Melvin Odoom following his exit from ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( Getty/ITV )

The Countdown star seemed chuffed about the news of the crush, when she said: “Jungle man, keep doing what you are doing, you’re doing a brilliant job. See you on the other side.”

Vorderman then posted about the exchange online, writing: “Well hello @melvinodoom, or shall I say Melvin Vorderman or Jungle Man which sounds very much like Vorder Man?”

“I’m having so much fun watching the camp mates having a joke with Melvin in the @imacelebrity jungle,” she wrote.

Last year’s I’m a Celeb star Fred Sirieix was quick to get behind the coupling, and advised her to fly to Australia for when he leaves to jungle.

“Buy a ticket and fly to Oz to wait for Melvin on the other side of the bridge. It’s a win win if you ask me,” he wrote.

One fan said, “The whole nation wants to see this date,” as another added: “We need you to fly over there Carol.”