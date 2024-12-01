Melvin Odoom supported by I’m a Celeb fans after emotional admission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity viewers have supported Melvin Odoom after he made an emotional admission during Sunday’s live show on ITV, following a torrential downpour which soaked the camp.

DJ and TV presenter, Odoom has quietly become a fan favourite on the show after calling out Dean McCullough’s behaviour and even received a cheeky message from his crush, Carol Vorderman.

Following an overnight storm, which Ant and Dec described as the “worst they’d ever seen”, all the campmates awoke to very soggy surroundings.

Alan Halsall said: “Last night’s weather was honestly biblical, we had rivers flowing through the camp, pathways that are now waterways and everyone’s bed was drenched, I mean it was incredible. That was some rain that came down!”

Barry McGuigan added: “In my entire 63 years of life, I have never ever seen such rain, never!”

Meanwhile, new camp leaders Oti and Richard had a good night’s sleep in the comfort of the leader’s lodge, as they kept warm and dry in their cosy beds.

However, Melvin’s hammock got completely soaked, so he had to resort to sleeping in the Bush Telegraph. He told his campmates: “I woke up, my sleeping bag was wet, my clothes were wet, everything.”

He added: “I’m ready to leave, it’s not cool.”

It was clear his rough night with minimal sleep had dampened his spirits, with camp life getting to him, as he got teary to Barry.

Barry comforted him with a hug, and offered some words of encouragement: “You’ll be alright, you’re gonna be absolutely fine. We’re all here for you, anytime you want us to help you or talk to you whatever. You can do it, you’re tough as hell I’m telling you!”

Oti also came to see Melvin and gave him a big hug. Offering him some comforting words and a pep talk, she said: “You are doing so well Melvin and everyone will be proud of you, I promise you. It’s ok, you’re human.”

She added: “Remember why we’re here, the thing why you and I are pushing is because this is bigger than just you and I and we constantly have to remember why we’re here, what we stand for and who is watching us. And what it means when we do well. You know what it means? That’s why we wake up every day.”

In a heartwarming moment, as Melvin asked her to stay with him a little longer, she replied: “I’ll stay here as long as you need, I won’t go anywhere, I’ve got you until the end.”

Melvin Odoom ( ITV/ I’m a Celeb )

Viewers at home also heaped their support on the 44-year-old. One said: “Bless Melvin he’s usually such a positive character it’s hard to see him like this.”

Another said: “Poor Melvin. I totally adore him! He must be protected.”

A third added: “Melvin seems soooo down and fed up on verge of quitting... Someone give him a big hug get his happy vibes back.”

A fourth wrote: “Barry and Oti being every inch the lovely humans they are when they comforted Melvin. Love to see it.”