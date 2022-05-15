Michael Che jokes he ‘un-quit’ SNL amid speculation of his future on the show

Michael Che has joked that he “un-quit” Saturday Night Live, amid speculation about his future on the show.

During the recent episode’s (14 May) “Weekend Update” segment, the comedian teased that due to the “wrong number” being announced for the 86 Mega Millions Dollar jackpot, he had to withdraw his resignation from the show.

His joke references a recent interview with The New York Times, in which he revealed that his continuation on the comedy sketch show might be coming to an end soon.

“My head has been at leaving for the past five seasons,” he said. “I do think that I’ve been here longer than I’ll be here.

“This show is built for younger voices and, at some point, there’ll be something more exciting to watch at the halfway mark of the show than me and dumb Jost,” he added.

Che was hired as a writer for SNL in 2013 and shortly after was offered a spot on the show in 2014.

He’s not the only comedian who’s mentioned a possible exit. In a 2020 interview with IndieWire, Pete Davidson teased his eventual departure.

“I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for,” Davidson said.

“If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke. I really wanted [2019] to be my last year, but I’m still around and trying to knock it away.”

Currently, in its 47th season, Selena Gomez is hosting SNL’s penultimate episode, with Natasha Lyonne taking over for the season finale.