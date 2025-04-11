Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Michael Fabricant was left struggling after fellow housemate Patsy Palmer quizzed him over his eye-catching blonde hair.

The former Tory MP’s hair has long been the subject of speculation, with many suggesting that his luxuriant coiffure is in fact a wig.

The 74-year-old, though, has only ever admitted to undergoing some “enhancements” to his natural hair.

During Thursday (10 April) night’s episode of the ITV reality show, EastEnders star Palmer addressed the conjecture head on, asking Fabricant: “Michael, is there a reason that you wear that? That you wear a wig?”

Fabricant seemed to side step the question, telling the actor that “I just have always had long blonde hair so I just feel comfortable”.

Palmer pressed him further, asking him: “So not because you are bald?”

“No, not particularly no,” he answered, before admitting that he doesn’t like to address the subject.

“Just because I’m… I don’t particularly like talking about it but it’s just how I want to be,” he continued. “It’s part of me.”

Fabricant later admitted that he had found the exchange difficult when he headed into the diary room and chose to nominate Palmer for eviction.

“I really have found it very hard but I’m going to nominate Patsy,” he said.

“She asked me something about ‘Why do I wear a wig?’ and you know, I’m not saying it is a wig, actually, but what I am saying is I found it slightly awkward being asked about it.

“I just don’t like my hair being raised.

“People have, you know, sensitivities, and that’s my sensitivity. Look, we’re all human. I’m more human than most.”

Fabricant previously alluded to the “cost” of his hair when he entered the CBB house, quipping: “I can show you the receipts – it cost a fortune.”

The former MP for Lichfield is up for eviction during tonight’s live show, along with Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd and actor Mickey Rourke, who has already been the subject of controversy during his time on the show.

The star was issued a formal warning during Wednesday (9 April)’s episode after he made homophobic comments directed towards fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

Rourke used a homophobic slur during a conversation about Siwa’s sexuality, and was then reprimanded for his “offensive and unacceptable” language in the diary room.

In a statement, ITV said: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.”

“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.”