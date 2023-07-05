Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Imperioli has clarified his earlier Instagram post, in which he forbade “bigots and homophobes” from watching all of his past TV and film work.

The Sopranos star, 57, made headlines over the weekend for thanking the US “Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to” in a strongly worded post that’s since been deleted.

Now, on Tuesday (4 July), “after turning down invitations to appear on various news programs”, Imperioli addressed his former remarks in a new post.

He has now explained his words as “a satirical and symbolic take on where blatantly discriminatory Supreme Court decisions are taking us as a nation: into utter division and possibly far worse”.

Along with a screenshot of CNN’s coverage of his original comments, he continued: “I believe in religious freedom, freedom of speech and the right for individuals to pursue happiness. I also believe in the separation of church and state as stated in the First Amendment.

“I believe that all people regardless of race, religion, colour, creed, gender or sexuality are entitled to freedom, equality, rights and protection under the laws of our nation.”

Adding that he “vehemently” opposes “hate, prejudice and bigotry and always have”, Imperioli continued: “Some people have not gotten the irony I was expressing so I thought I’d be more explicit. Anyway, the post certainly got the message across to most and did its job. End of story.”

The actor’s initial decision to “forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in” came in direct response to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to limit protections for LGBT+ people.

On 30 June, in a 6-3 decision, the conservative majority of the court ruled in favour of Lorie Smith, a Colorado-based website creator, who wanted to refuse service to same-sex couples but couldn’t as it was a violation of a public accommodation law.

The ruling represents a major blow to LGBT+ rights dealt by a conservative court that some fear may consider overturning the landmark 2015 ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country.