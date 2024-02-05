For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Jayston, an actor known for his appearances in Only Fools and Horses and Doctor Who, has died aged 88 after “a short illness”.

The British actor is known for playing James, the father of Raquel Turner (Tessa Peake-Jones) in the Only Fools and Horses episode “Time on Our Hands”.

In the 1996 episode of the classic sitcom, Del Boy (Sir David Jason) and Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) get their big break at an auction.

A statement from M&M Famous Faces announced his death on Monday.

Written on behalf of Jayston’s family, the announcement reads: “It is with great sadness, that I have been asked by his family to share the news, Michael Jayston sadly passed away this morning after a short illness.

“Those who knew Michael will know he was full of love, laughs and happiness. He adored meeting his fans all over the world.

“His family and friends would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Michael Jayston (Getty Images)

As well as starring in Only Fools and Horses, Jayston also played a main role in the historical film Nicholas and Alexandra about the last days of the Tsars in Russia and the relationship between Nicholas II of Russia and his wife (played by Janet Suzman).

Other viewers will recognise Jayston from his role as the Valeyard in 14 episodes of Doctor Who in the 23rd season, which aired in 1986.

Collectively titled “The Trial of the Time Lord”, the season featured Jayston as the prosecutor at the Sixth Doctor’s (Colin Baker) trial, who hoped to have the Doctor executed, thereby removing the sole witness to their near destruction of life on Earth.

More to follow...