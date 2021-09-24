Michael K Williams died of accidental drug overdose says New York Medical Examiner

Michael K Williams’ cause of death has been confirmed as an accidental drug overdose by the New York medical examiner.

The examiner confirmed that the 54-year-old actor’s death was caused by “acute intoxication” of a combination of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl.

Williams, who rose to fame for his performance as Omar Little in The Wire, was found dead on 6 September in his New York home.

Williams’ death led to an outpouring of grief from fans and from those in the entertainment world. Former colleagues such as The Wire creator David Simon and film director, Spike Lee, paid tribute to him on social media.

As well as The Wire, Williams won acclaim for his role as Chalky White on period gangster drama, Boardwalk Empire and mini-series, The Night Of.

Williams was also an Emmy nominee this year for his work on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, in which he starred alongside Jonathan Majors.

He was considered a favourite for the award but lost out to The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, who later dedicated his win to Williams.

As well as TV, Williams was also prolific in film, starring in The Road, The Incredible Hulk, Inherent Vice and Motherless Brooklyn amongst others.

He got his start in the entertainment industry as a backing dancer for the likes of George Michael and Madonna.

Michael K. Williams (Getty)

The medical examiner has said that they will not be commenting any further on the case.