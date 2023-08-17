Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Legendary broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88.

The news was confirmed in a statement from his family.

“After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” they said.

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Parkinson’s illustrious career on television saw him interview many of the world’s highest-profile figures over seven decades.

Muhammad Ali, Sir Elton John, Madonna and Dame Helen Mirren were among the names to have appeared on Parkinson’s series.

Parkinson, the presenter’s flagship talk show, ran for 11 years on the BBC starting in 1971. It was later revived in 1998, ending in 2007.

After retiring from presenting in that year, Parkinson returned to the airwaves in 2012 for the Sky Arts series Parkinson: Masterclass.

He also hosted the BBC’s famous radio series Desert Island Discs between 1986 and 1988, following the death of creator Roy Plomley.

Parkinson was born in Cudworth, South Yorkshire, in 1935, and was the son of a miner.

His career started in local journalism, where he had a job collating sports results. A stint in the military was followed by jobs at The Guardian and The Daily Express before he pivoted to TV, with roles at Granada and the BBC.

Parkinson, in one of his last public appearances in April 2023, posing with friend Dickie Bird (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)

Across his career, Parkinson conducted a raft of memorable interviews. When boxer Ali appeared on Parkinson in 1971, he shared a powerful message about racism that still resonated with audiences decades later.

Some of his interviews became notorious for more unfortunate reasons, such as an infamous sit-down with Dame Helen Mirren in 1975. In the footage, Parkinson controversially asked the actor if her physical attributes had “hindered” her career. Mirren responded bluntly to the question, asking him: “Because serious actresses can’t have big bosoms, is that what you mean?”

Parkinson reflected on the incident in a 2017 interview with The Telegraph. “That whole fuss was silly,” he said. “You have to consider every situation according to the mood of the time, and at the time I didn’t cause a ripple. We had a row but nobody considered me unduly sexist. But now some people are making out it was like World War Three.”

Over the course of his life, Parkinson estimated that he interview 2,000 people.

Reflecting on the changing nature of TV interviews today in 2021, Parkinson praised Graham Norton, and remarked to the Radio Times: “In this ultra-sensitive world, I doubt I could actually do an interview nowadays without being sent off. There are so many pitfalls and booby traps in life now. I think I had the best of it.”

The late chat show host Michael Parkinson in 1980 (Getty Images)

In a tribute, BBC presenter Nick Robinson tweeted: “He was the greatest interviewer of our age who owned Saturday night TV for year after year.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie also honoured the presenter, stating: “Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.

“He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener. Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed.”

