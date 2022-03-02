Michael Sheen reveals he and wife Anna Lundberg are expecting second child

Michael Sheen has revealed that he is having a second baby with his partner, the actor Anna Lundberg.

In a social media post announcing the news, he also provided fans with an update on the filming of Good Omens’ second season.

On Twitter, Sheen shared a picture of a coat belonging to the angel Aziraphale (his character in the Prime Video sci-fi series) hung from the back of a door.

“At times like this we need all the angels we can get,” he wrote. “Sadly it’s time for this one to hang up his coat. However… #GoodOmens2

“…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight,” he wrote in a second tweet, alongside a picture of Lundberg’s visibly pregnant midriff.

Sheen and Lundberg welcomed their first child, Lyra, in 2019. Sheen is also father to Lily, 23, from a previous relationship with Kate Beckinsale.

Good Omens released its first season back in 2019.

Adapted from the acclaimed novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the series stars Sheen as an angel on Earth who teams up with a demon (David Tennant) to try and prevent Armageddon.

There is currently no confirmed release date for Good Omens season two, though the series is expected to debut later this year.