Michael Sheen says he is a ‘not-for-profit actor’ after selling houses for charity
‘Good Omens’ star said that he would be ‘paying for it for a long time’
Michael Sheen has said that he is now a “not-for-profit actor” after selling his houses and giving the proceeds to charity.
Writing in The Big Issue, the Welsh actor said that his outlook on life changed while helping organise the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff in 2019, during which funds to put on the event ran out, leaving them with “no money”.
“I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money into keeping it going.”
Sheen said that he sold his houses in the US and UK to pay for the event, describing the experience as “scary and incredibly stressful”.
“I’ll be paying for it for a long time,” he said. “But when I came out the other side I realised I could do this kind of thing and, if I can keep earning money it’s not going to ruin me.
“There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again. I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor.”
Last year, Sheen admitted that he had quietly handed back his 2009 OBE after taking a “crash course” in Welsh history, stating that he had done so as he did not want to be a “hypocrite”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies