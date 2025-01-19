Michael Sheen issues stern warning to scammers trying to exploit his fans online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Sheen has issued a warning to online scammers using his name to exploit his fans on social media.

The Good Omens actor, 55, sprang into action after a now suspended account on X/Twitter began sending Sheen fans messages on his “behalf” thanking them for their years of support.

Despite having no affiliation with the actor, the fraudsters have seemingly been luring Sheen’s followers into private conversations in their direct messages in an attempt to scam them.

Sheen wrote in response to the imposters: “Whoever you are - and I really want to be clear about this - GO F*** YOURSELF.”

“If you try to exploit one more person I will hunt you down myself and make sure it’s the last time it ever happens,” he added.

Fans were quick to thank the actor for calling out the fraudster. “Oh good lord. I’ve seen this guy around lately, and had to block him,” one person replied.

“I hate when people are taken advantage of, honestly. Good on you for standing up!”

Meanwhile, another person replied: “Oh good grief, wonder if it’s the same dude that tried to get me.”

A third follower said: “Some people have too much time on their hands and too much hate in their hearts. Thank you, Michael, for stepping up.”

The Independent has contacted Sheen’s representatives for comment.

It comes days after Sheen launched a theatre company called Welsh National Theatre, which he says will bring “a new dawn” in the country.

National Theatre Wales closed its doors in its current form as a theatre company in December, after funding was withdrawn in 2023.

“We’ll be a home for our greatest talent, bringing them together to create ambitious theatre which makes our national story come alive,” Sheen said. “That’s what national theatres should do.”

Sheen is far from the first celebrity whose fandom has been targeted by scammers. Last week, Johnny Depp was forced to make a statement after a rise in fraudulent social media posts.

Depp, who recently appeared on a list naming the celebrities most commonly misused in scams, wrote: “As part of their tactics, they create multiple, deceptive social media and email accounts impersonating me and members of my team.”

The 61-year-old also addressed the dangers of AI, stating: “Today, AI can create the illusion of my face and voice. Scammers may look and sound just like the real me.”

However, he assured his fans that “neither I, nor my team, will ask you for money or your personal information”.

“We are actively working to combat these illicit schemes,” he said, before laying down some truths for the “protection and awareness of my fans”.