Michelle Keegan says ‘the secret’s out’ with new career announcement

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michelle Keegan has announced that she will be starring in the Netflix book adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once.

The actor shared the news on Monday night (20 February), admitting that she was relieved to have revealed the “secret”.

“Finally the secret’s out!” the former Coronation Street actor wrote on an Instagram caption of herself by a pool reading the book.

“I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of FOOL ME ONCE, a @netflixuk thriller based on the book by the extremely talented @harlancoben.”

“Here we go,”Keegan added.

Netflix also confirmed the announcement, writing: “@michkeegan will star in Fool Me Once, a new thriller based on the book by @HarlanCoben.”

According to the streaming service, the series will also feature Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage and Adeel Akhtar.

Fool Me Once is a thriller book written by Harlan Coben. He also wrote Stay Close, which was adapted by Netflix in 2021. The new series will be created by the same team.

Keegan, 35, will play Maya Stern, a mother grieving the brutal murder of her husband Joe.

The story follows Stern after she instals a “nanny-cam” in her house to keep her younger daughter safe, but then spots a man that looks like her husband in her house.

It has not yet been announced when the series will air, but Netflix promises it’s “coming soon”.

Writer Coben said he was “thrilled” to be sharing the news on Twitter, and confirmed that the programme would be an eight-part series.

Keegan is married to The Only Way is Essex, Mark Wright. Last year, Wright said that their long distance relationship is made easier, because of the understanding they have of each other’s career.

Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright (Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro)

Keegan is often away filming series, such as BBC drama, Ten Pound Poms, in Australia.

Wright told Mail Online at the time that their shared background “really helps” when the couple have to spend extended periods of time away from one another.

“Because we get each other’s careers, and we totally understand it,” he said.