Michelle Pfeiffer to lead new Yellowstone spinoff The Madison

Michelle Pfeiffer is set to play the lead role in the forthcoming Yellowstone sequel series The Madison.

The Oscar-nominated star of Scarface and Batman Returns, 66, will also executive produce the Taylor Sheridan-penned show.

Yellowstone has been a major hit for Paramount, spawning several spinoffs and prequel series.

The Madison will be set in the present day. It is regarded as the Yellowstone sequel that’s been promised since it was announced that the upcoming second half of season five, set to air in November, will end the series.

Those final episodes will not feature original star Kevin Costner.

The mothership series, about the Dutton family – who for generations has owned a massive, enviable piece of land in Montana – has been a benchmark for the Paramount streamer. The 2022 premiere episode of season five was watched by 12.1 million people.

open image in gallery Michelle Pfeiffer attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York ( Getty Images )

Another Yellowstone prequel is also planned called 1944, following 1883 and 1923.

Pfeiffer’s show will follow a family of New Yorkers who relocate to the Madison River valley in central Montana. It is set to deal with themes of grief and human connection. A release date for The Madison has not yet been announced.

In June, Costner ruled out returning to Yellowstone once and for all.

In a video post shared to his Instagram, which he captioned, “An update for you guys. I’ll see you at the movies”, the actor explained he wanted to focus on his own Western saga, Horizon.

“I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” he said.

“It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Later that month he told The Hollywood Reporter: “I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them.”

Additional reporting from The Associated Press