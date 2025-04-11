Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mickey Rourke’s bizarre verdict on Donald Trump has resurfaced after the actor’s stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

The actor, whose credits include Angel Heart, 9 1/2 Weeks and The Wrestler, has caused controversy since entering the ITV compound on Monday (7 April).

After “ogling” the reality show’s co-host AJ Odudu upon his entrance, he then made homophobic comments to fellow housemate JoJo Siwa – and offended actor Donna Preston with a comment about her weight.

Throughout his week on the show, Rourke has also been asked by his fellow contestants about his Hollywood career as well as his views on Donald Trump, whom he is not a fan of.

Rourke is one celebrity who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s in the past and, after the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother aired on Thursday (10 April), a clip of him sharing his views on the former president has resurfaced on X/Twitter.

The actor made the comments on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show Uncensored. The viral clip shows a frosty back-and-forth between Rourke and Morgan, with Rourke’s answers getting increasingly more bizarre.

The interview, which occurred in July 2022, focused on why Rourke had shared an image on X/Twitter that depicted the Statue of Liberty in tears.

This rather unexpectedly led to a claim that the actor had been visited by the Secret Service for bad mouthing Trump.

“They call it the United States of America but it’s now the Divided States of America and there’s one big reason for that but I’m not going to go into it because I don’t need another visit from the Secret Service,” he replied.

When Morgan asked him: “When did you have one before?” Rourke said: “Oh, about six months ago,” leading Morgan to ask: “Why?”

To this, Rourke, after a long pause, said: “Take a wild guess.”

Morgan then asked: “Was it because of something you said about President Trump?”, Rourke confirmed this, saying he had said “”just the truth”.

When Morgan pushed the actor on what this was, a stony-faced Rourke, after another lengthy pause, quietly replied: “Read my mind.”

CBB fans are reacting with surprise at Rourke’s views on Trump, having assumed he would be a supporter of the Republican president.

Those who are suggesting the actor is a Trump fan are being sent the interview clip as evidence to the contrary.

Rourke was issued a formal warning by ITV producers after using a gay slur aimed at Siwa. The interaction started after the actor told Siwa: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” before proceeding to say he will “tie” her up.

Siwa pushed back at the comment, saying: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.” He apologised to Siwa hours later.