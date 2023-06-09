Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Batayeh, a comedian and actor who appeared in the hit TV show Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 52.

Batayeh suffered cardiac arrest in Michigan on 1 June, his sister told TMZ.com. The death was also confirmed by the actor’s publicist to CNN.

His sister told TMZ.com that her brother had died in his sleep and that he had no history of heart issues.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” his family said in a statement.

Batayeh appeared on three episodes of the award-winning AMC show between 2011 and 2012 as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat.

The laundromat was a front for the meth lab where Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, produced drugs.

Batayeh, who also appeared on The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and CSI: Miami, is survived by five sisters.

A memorial service is planned for Batayeh in Plymouth, Michigan next week, his manager told CNN.