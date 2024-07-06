Support truly

Actor Mike Heslin, best known for his role on Taylor Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness, has died aged 30.

Heslin had suffered an unexpected cardiac event and was admitted to hospital for a week-long stay before he died on 2 July.

Audiences will recognise Helin as Polo, a role he played on two episodes of the first season of Special Ops: Lioness in 2023. The show, created by Yellowstone writer Sheridan, also starred Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.

Heslin also had a part in the Lifetime movie The Holiday Proposal Plan last year, and The Influencers in 2020. Prior to that, in 2016, he made an appearance on the Paramount+ series Younger, which stars Hilary Duff.

News of his death was announced by his husband, Nicolas James Wilson, who goes by the name of Scotty Dynamo on social media.

“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” Wilson wrote alongside images of himself and Heslin, including photographs from their wedding in November last year.

Wilson recalled how the late actor had “single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer”.

He then went on to reveal that the pair, who had been married for eight months, had been planning to start a family.

“Just a week ago, we were in the early stages of starting a family and would regularly share our favorite [sic] baby names for our future kids,” he said.

“You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn’t agree more. You would be the world’s most perfect father. If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are.”

Wilson went on to praise Heslin as “the most generous and giving person” – highlighting the fact that he had been an organ donor.

“It brings me peace to know that, through your wish to be a donor, you have given the gift of life to four different families,” he wrote.

“We are three weeks away from your birthday and four months shy of our one year wedding anniversary, but I know that you are in a better place and that heaven has gained another angel.”

He signed off: “Michael, in the words of Shania Twain: I’ll love you ‘forever and always.’”