Mike Myers surprises fans by returning as Shrek in the most unexpected way

Mike Myers has surprised fans by returning as one of his most loved characters.

The actor is behind comedy creations such as Austin Powers, Dr Evil and Wayne Campbell

But it’s his role as the animated ogre Shrek that introduced him to a new generation of fans. He voiced the character in the franchise that ran from 2001 to 2010.

He’s now returned as Shrek in a very unlikely form. Last week, Myers’ new series The Pentaverate debuted. In classic Myers fashion, he played an assortment od different characters.

While the series has been getting panned by critics, one scene has been highlighted and is circulating Twitter.

The scene in question shows the lead character, played by Myers, getting saved by Shrek. Here, Myers’s recognisable Scottish Shrek accent sounds, as he says: “I’ve got this one, laddy.”

He continues: “I’m the real ogre of Dubrovnik – now get out of my swamp!”

A version of The Monkees song “I’m a Believer”, which features in the first Shrek film, then plays.

Mike Myers voices Shrek in new series ‘The Pentaverate’ (Netflix)

Fans reacted to the cameo with glee. One fan wrote: ”The Pentaverate confirms the long existence of the Myersverse! Don’t believe me? Shrek’s in it.”

Another viewer added: “MIKE MYERS VOICED SHREK HIMSELF AGAIN! THE LEGENDARY ONION LOVING OGRE MEME LORD IS BACK!”

Find more reactions below:

The Pentaverate is available to stream on Netflix now.