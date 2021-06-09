Mike Myers to play seven different characters in new Netflix series The Pentaverate

Mike Myers will play seven different characters in a new Netflix series about a secret society, the streaming service has announced.

The Austin Powers star will appear in The Pentaverate, about five men who have been working to influence global events since the Black Plague of 1347.

The series opens with a Canadian journalist who finds himself caught up in a mission to uncover the truth.

Myers is also the creator behind the series and will serve as executive producer.

He previously referenced The Pentaverate in 1993 dark comedy So I Married An Axe Murderer, in which he played both the lead character and his cantankerous father.

In that film, he claimed the secret society’s members included the Queen, the Vatican, the Getty family and fried chicken expert Colonel Sanders.

In the series, his co-stars will include Crazy Rich Asians actor Ken Jeong, Jennifer Saunders, It’s a Sin star Lydia West, and comedian Keegan-Michael Key.

The series will consist of six episodes, with production already underway.

Additional reporting by Press Association