Mike Richards, the favourite to replace Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy, has denied claims that he made insensitive remarks about pregnant women.

Two separate complaints from models that worked with Richards on The Price is Right accused the producer of pregnancy discrimination and “acting questionably” around women who were pregnant.

Richards, in a memo to Jeopardy staffers, has now responded to the claims, which have been doing the rounds on social media.

“I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterised in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am,” Richards wrote.

“I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.”

Currently the executive producer of Jeopardy, Richards has been tipped to become only the second permanent host in the show’s history after Trebek, who died last November.

In his memo, Richards also confirmed that he has been asked if he would front the show: “It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show.”

“I was humbled and deeply honoured. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing.”

Whilst best known for his producing, Richards has also hosted Beauty and the Geek, The Pyramid and High School Reunion.