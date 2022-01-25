Mila Kunis and Demi Moore share ‘what they have in common’ in awkward new ad

The commercial is set to air during Super Bowl LVI on Tuesday

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 25 January 2022 06:20
Comments

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore share ‘what they have in common’ in new ad

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore have mocked their shared romantic history with Ashton Kutcher in a new commercial for American multinational conglomerate AT&T.

The commercial is set to air during Super Bowl LVI on Tuesday (25 January).

In the ad, both actors play themselves at a high school reunion where the award for “Most Admired Alum” is about to be announced.

Kunis and Moore, who have no idea of each other’s presence at the venue, stand up and start walking towards the stage as they’re sure they’ll win the award.

As soon as they see each other, a shocked Kunis asks Moore: “What are you doing here?”

Recommended

As they share the stage awkwardly, Moore tells Kunis: “I had no idea we went to the same high school.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher play ping pong at Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose in 2018

(Getty Images for Kershaw's Chall)

Kunis responded by saying: “We have a lot in common,” referring to both actors’ shared history with Kutcher, whom Kunis married in 2015.

Moore and Kutcher got married in 2005. They announced their split eight years later, in 2013.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher at the photo call for their Charity Gala in 2010

(Getty Images)

Kunis told ET Online that she and Moore did actually go to the same high school in Los Angeles.

“It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum,” she said. “I thought it would bring humour and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board.”

Moore added: “Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way?”

Recommended

Moore and Kutcher have remained on good terms after their divorce. In fact, in 2018, Kunis defended Kutcher’s marriage to Moore during her appearance on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, insisting they had a “normal, real relationship”.

“They had three kids they were raising,” she said, adding that Kutcher still keeps in touch with Moore’s daughters.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in