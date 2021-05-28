The Offer: Miles Teller takes over Armie Hammer’s role in The Godfather making-of series

Miles Teller will play producer Al Ruddy in the forthcoming Paramount Plus series The Offer, according to Variety.

The show will tell the behind-the-scenes story of the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic 1972 mafia movie The Godfather.

Paramount Plus has given the limited series a 10-episode order, with Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher attached to direct the first and last block of episodes.

Teller is taking over the role of Ruddy from Armie Hammer, who left the series in January amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

Teller will also serve as an executive producer on The Offer. The series is based on the Oscar-winning producer Ruddy’s never-before-revealed experiences during the making the celebrated mob film that Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from the writer’s bestselling novel.

The original movie starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire, and is widely considered to be among the greatest films ever made.

Teller is perhaps best known for his role as a drummer in the Oscar-nominated 2014 film Whiplash. He will also star in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, playing the son of the character Goose from the original film. Teller’s character becomes the protégé of Tom Cruise’s Maverick.