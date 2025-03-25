Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The preliminary cause of death of the 14-year-son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner on a family vacation has been dropped, while a definitive cause will likely remain a mystery for months.

An early investigation Tuesday cited asphyxiation as the preliminary cause of Miller Gardner’s death potentially linked to the teen falling sick from something he ate.

Shortly afterward, however, Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia, an official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency, told People that officials have since ruled out asphyxiation as a possible cause of death.

“No macro-level abnormalities were observed in the respiratory tract upon inspection of the body,” which would be present with asphyxiation, Garcia told the publication after meeting with a doctor from the Forensic Pathology Section of the Judicial Investigation Agency.

Further samples will be sent to histology, toxicology, and neuropathology labs with the testing results expected within two to three months. Miller’s death is still being considered a death under investigation.

The former Yankees player revealed his son had died on Friday after Miller and several other family members fell ill while on a vacation at The Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Costa Rica.

open image in gallery Miller’s mother and father revealed he died while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica on Friday ( X/@Yankees )

In a statement to The Independent, a representative for the hotel, Dana Cohen, said the staff would continue to follow the authorities’ requests as the investigation is not yet closed.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time,” Cohen said.

“The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate. We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected.”

She continued: “As Costa Rican officials have ruled out asphyxiation after eating food as the cause of death, we will continue to work with the family and officials on this tragic matter. The family did not eat at any of Arenas Del Mar’s restaurants for lunch or dinner the previous day. Additionally, on March 14th, we had an inspection by the Health Ministry in which the hotel passed with a 98.5 out of 100.”

Miller was a “beloved son and brother, and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” Brett and his wife, Jessica, said in a statement on Sunday. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The couple added: “We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time, and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.”

They also noted: “Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”

Brett Gardner’s former team followed up with a statement offering support to the family.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the team said in a statement.

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”