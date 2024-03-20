Millie Bobby Brown branded ‘entitled’ for complaints about hotel and shop workers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown has divided opinions over her admission that she leaves negative reviews for services when she feels let down by her experience.

The star of the Netflix film Damsel appeared on a recent episode of singer Jessie Ware’s podcast, Table Manners, which Ware hosts with her mother Lennie.

While enjoying a meal together, Brown, 20, and the mother-daughter presenting duo discussed whether they left online critiques for businesses.

Though the Wares said that they didn’t leave reviews, the Stranger Things actor said that she did – and that she used a pseudonym when sharing her feedback.

Explaining more about her habit of sharing honest thoughts, Brown said: “Because I think it’s important, you know. Here’s the thing, my whole life is people criticising me. So I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes.”

She continued: “Once we were at a hotel, and the woman was pulling my fiancé [Jake Bongiovi] aside like, ‘We need to settle payment’, or whatever. I was just like, ‘yeah, we will, but at the end of our stay – like, we’re still staying here.”

Brown said that the hotel worker persisted with her suggestion to settle the payment early. Brown declined and left an online remark inspired by the interaction.

Millie Bobby Brown (Getty Images for Netflix)

“It was just like, ‘I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay.’”

Brown then detailed another instance when she felt moved to leave a negative review while shopping.

“The other day, I was walking in a store and basically, this old lady came up to me and was like, ‘Do you know where the socks are?’ I think she thought I worked there.

“And I was like I don’t, but I’m going to help you.”

Brown says she went to find an employee to provide further assistance for the woman, but was unimpressed with the worker’s reaction.

“I said, ‘Excuse me, I need this pattern, but I need it in this size – can you help me?’ She was so unhelpful,” she recalled, sighing. “And I was just like, ‘please, this isn’t even for me!’ So, I left a review.”

Entertained by the actor’s straightforward response to the situation, Ware laughed and asked if she was a “Karen” – a term often used to describe an entitled consumer who belittles strangers, particularly service workers.

Brown replied: “Okay, I’m a Karen. Listen, I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement.”

Social media users have expressed varied opinions on Brown’s comments, with some unimpressed by her willingness to provide negative feedback.

“Millie Bobby Brown harasses and snitches on minimum wage employees for fun. Got it,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

Similarly, another chimed in: “Nothing p***es me off more than entitled people who think they need to improve the service that’s given to them by minimum wage workers.”

However, others were more sympathetic to Brown’s views and saw her feedback as constructive.

“I’m sorry but if more people left reviews, we’d have better customer service in America,” one X user wrote.

“Honestly she spilled so hard with ‘my whole life is people criticising me so I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes’ I fear I stan her for that,” stated another.

Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware releases new episodes every Wednesday.