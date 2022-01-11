Miranda Fryer, the former child actor known for her role on the Australian sitcom Neighbours, has died suddenly aged 34.

Fryer played Sky Mangel, the daughter of Joe (Mark Little) & Kerry (Linda Hartley), on Neighbours for three years, starting in 1989. The part was later recast as a teenager with Stephanie McIntosh.

She was just 18 months old when she began working on Neighbours, and was the first child actor ever contracted to the series.

Fryer’s family confirmed to Australia’s TV Tonight that she had died in her sleep on 6 January. They said they are still waiting for a coroner to determine the cause of death, but that Fryer had health issues with her heart.

After leaving the world of TV as a child, Fryer went on to complete a degree in nursing at Monash University, and was granted a post-graduate position in Monash Hospital’s neuroscience department. Last year, she married fiancé Arthur Pothitis.

In the statement, her family said: “True soulmates, Miranda and Arthur were making plans to start their family, when one day last week she went to sleep and never woke up. We do not know why.

“She had had some health issues with her heart, maybe her beautiful persona was just too good for this world of ours. We, who all loved her so much, shall treasure the memories she has left us with and mourn our loss forever.

“A beautiful child, stunning teenager, beautiful inside, and out… a woman, with so much love and happiness given and received. So many friends, so much still to offer this world, gone.”