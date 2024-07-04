Miriam Margolyes shocks the Loose Women panel as she swears live on the show

Support truly

Miriam Margolyes caused nervous laughter in the Loose Women studio after she unexpectedly swore live on the ITV programme.

The Harry Potter actor, 83, had been discussing her new memoir, Oh Miriam, on the daytime talkshow, hosted by Kaye Adams, Denise Welch, Olivia Attwood-Dack and Nadie Sawalha, when the profanity slipped out.

Margolyes is known for speaking her mind during live broadcasts and previously caused controversy when she claimed Harry Potter fans need to “grow up” live on ABC News Australia.

Speaking to Kaye Adams on Loose Women on Thursday morning (4 July), Margolyes revealed she had chosen to write a book at this point of her career “because they paid me”.

When Adams asked Margolyes: “Can they pay you to do anything, Miriam?” the star responded with an inappropriate phrase that was immediately bleeped out.

After Welch clasped her hands to her mouth in shock and Adams shook her head in disbelief, Margolyes asked: “Am I allowed to say that? Oh dear.”

Rephrasing her response to where she draws the line when it comes to earning money, the actor explained: “I wouldn’t eat faeces.”

open image in gallery Miriam Margolyes caused nervous laughter in the ‘ Loose Women’ studio after she unexpectedly swore live on the ITV programme ( PA Archive )

The on-air blunder comes after Margolyes recently revealed she makes a significant amount of money on the personalised video service Cameo.

The Harry Potter actor said she charges £100 to send a video message to one of her fans and has been inundated with requests.

“Sometimes, I’m asked to cheer up someone with terminal cancer. This is not easy,” she said. “Sometimes I’m asked to propose to somebody on behalf of the person who’s paying me.”

“I enjoy it. I do as many as I can. And I charge £100 and I’ve made an enormous amount of money. I’m not ashamed of that. I think that’s perfectly fair.”

The actor, who claims she is a socialist, added: “Don’t think I don’t like money – I love money. I love it and I want as much of it as I can get.”

When asked if she needed to continue her lucrative Cameo career, Margolyes said: “Of course. I want it all.”