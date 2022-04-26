Misha Collins says he ‘misspoke’ after appearing to come out as bisexual

Misha Collins has clarified that he is straight after appearing to come out as bisexual at a recent fan event.

Speaking at a fan convention for his TV show Supernatural in New Jersey, the actor was reportedly asked how he identified.

In response, Collins appeared to turn the question back on the crowd, saying: “How many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?”

After the third option was met with cheers, he laughed as he continued: “I’m all of them” while waving his hand nonchalantly.

“See, it would have been weird if I just said, ‘By a show of hands, how many bisexuals in the audience?’ But I feathered it into another questionnaire, because it’s totally more acceptable.

However, on Monday (25 April), Collins shared a thread to Twitter saying that he wanted to “deeply apologise for misspeaking” at the event.

“At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was ‘all three’ things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual,” he tweeted.

“My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual.”

He continued: “This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.”

In his final tweet of the thread, Collins apologised again, saying: “I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening. Thanks and I’m sorry, Misha.”