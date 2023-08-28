Disney star Mitchel Musso arrested after reportedly stealing packet of crisps

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Disney star Mitchel Musso was arrested after reportedly refusing to pay for a packet of crisps.

The actor is best known for playing Oliver in Hannah Montana, the close friend of Miley Cyrus’s titular pop star character. Musso appeared in all four seasons of the Disney Channel programme, as well as the 2009 spin-off movie.

On Saturday (26 August), police were called to a hotel in Musso’s hometown of Rockwell, Texas.

The actor allegedly took a packet of crisps from a store in the hotel without paying, the American news network NBC states. After refusing to pay, Musso is said to have become verbally abusive and was then arrested.

Musso, 32, was discovered to have several outstanding warrants, including traffic and vehicular violations.

After one night in jail, he was released from custody on Sunday (27 August) on a $1,000 (£793) bond.

Musso also faces charges of expired car registration, failure to display a driving licence, and violating a “promise to appear” notice.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Mitchel Musso for comment.

Mitchel Musso and Miley Cyrus in 2008 (Getty Images)

In 2011, the Phineas and Ferb voice actor was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after failing to slow down for traffic police in Burbank, California.

He was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation. He was also fined and required to attend alcohol education classes.

After the event, Musso voiced his contrition in a statement released to E! Online.

“In becoming an adult, I have learned firsthand that stepping up and taking responsibility is the best way to move forward,” he wrote. “I am especially thankful to my family and fans for their unwavering support and encouragement. I am glad to now put this in the past.”

Following this incident, Musso was written out of the Disney sitcom Pair of Kings and PrankStars, the hidden-camera show which he hosted, was cancelled.