Viewers have shared their overwchelmed reaction to the new BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah.

In the feature-length programme, four-time Olympic gold medal winner Sir Mo Farah revealed that he had been trafficked to the UK from Somalia as a child.

Among those praising the documentary was The Independent’s Sean O’Grady, who wrote in a five-star review: “Revelation after revelation, detail after detail and with one searing emotional confession leading to yet another, the viewer is left punchdrunk, bewildered at the real story of his life.

“You get quite bruised from this hour of jaw-dropping television.”

After the documentary aired on Wednesday night (13 July), viewers shared their own reactions on social media.

“You don’t have to be a fan of athletics or even @Mo_Farah to find this doc utterly compelling - but you will be a @Mo_Farah fan afterwards,” wrote humanitarian advisor Suzy Madigan. “Astonishing bravery to tell his story. It will influence the conversation about #immigration & #modernslavery. Deserves another knighthood!”

“Mo Farah’s story on BBC1 is astonishing, heart-wrenching, and a rebuke to the Home Office,” one person wrote.

“I am SOBBING at this Mo Farah documentary,” wrote another. “The generosity of the Somali mother who took him in may Allah grant her Jannat Firdous.”

Lecturer Clive Nwonka wrote: “The Real Mo Farah was both beautiful and harrowing. An amazingly crafted documentary on a deeply personal story and a broader system of human trafficking. The bravery in this film is different.”

The film is available to view now on BBC iPlayer.