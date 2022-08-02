Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mock the Week is coming to an end after 17 years.

The satirical panel show first aired in 2005 with Dara Ó Briain at the helm and has remained on BBC Two for 21 series.

In each episode, six comics talk through the week’s news stories, as well as perform short stand-up routines and one-liners based around a theme.

On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the forthcoming series would be its last after 235 episodes.

Discussing the show’s end, Ó Briain said: “That’s it folks; the UK has finally run out of news. The storylines were getting crazier and crazier; Global pandemics, divorce from Europe, novelty short-term prime ministers. It couldn’t go on.

“And so, regretfully, we are closing the doors on Dara and Hugh [Dennis]’s Academy for Baby Comedians. We just couldn’t be more silly than the news was already. Huge thanks to all our guests over the years, so many of whom went on to huge successes of their own, and never write or call. It was a joy!”

Dennis has appeared alongside Ó Briain in every regular episode of Mock the Week. Other regular panellists have included Frankie Boyle, Andy Parsons and Chris Addison.

The final eight episodes of Mock the Week will air on BBC Two this autumn.

More information to follow...