Ariel Winter shared a funny response after realising she wasn’t invited to a Modern Family reunion.

Sarah Hyland, who played Winter’s on-screen sister Hayley in the ABC sitcom, posted a photo of a mini-reunion with co-stars Sofia Vergara (Gloria) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell).

“Picnic days with the fam,” Hyland wrote, to which Winter – who played Alex – wrote: “Did mine & Nolan Gould’s invite get sent to the Dunphy house because you know we don’t live there anymore guys!!!!!!”

Winter’s comment was meant in good jest. In it, she tagged Gould, who played their brother Luke.

Hyland and Winter have remained good friends since the show ended, with the former sending her co-star a birthday shout out on Instagram earlier this year.

Modern Family drew to a close in 2020 after 10 seasons.

Ariel Winter wasn’t invited to a mini-’Modern Family’ reunion (Instagram @sarahyland)

In 2019, the entire cast recreated a photo they had taken together in 2009 to mark their final table read.

While Modern Family’s audience declined in recent seasons, it still consistently ranked among ABC’s top-five scripted series.