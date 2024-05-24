Modern Family star sparks reunion hopes with surprise photo

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has sparked reunion hopes among Modern Family fans after posting a photo from the set.

The mockumentary-style sitcom ran from 2009 to 2020, tracking the daily lives of a large, extended family and their relationships.

Ferguson, who played Mitchell in the show, shared a photo from the on-screen home of his character’s sister, Claire (Julie Bowen) on social media on Thursday.

“Haven’t seen this view in a while,” the actor wrote as a caption to the image, showing the familiar downstairs hallway.

As of yet, it is unclear whether the photo is new, or one taken previously.

In response, many fans of the series have shared their excitement at the sight, with many hoping the picture hints at a reunion or reboot.

“You don’t want to see the person I’ll become if I get Modern Family back… like this is actually family business,” one X user wrote.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson ( Getty Images )

Similarly, Eric Stonestreet, who played Mitchell’s husband Cameron, posted a photo of an artificially aged Ferguson on his Instagram story with the same caption, fuelling further fan speculation.

“GUYS ERIC STONESTREET (PLAYING CAM) JUST POSTED TOO! THEY MUST BE COOKING SOMETHING FOR US OR WHAT,” a different fan wrote on X.

However, others noted that the image could indicate a forthcoming advert or promotional project, rather than new full episodes.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“If it’s just a commercial I’m kind of actually going to delete everything off of my phone, no apps,” declared one.

Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet share Instagram stories with the same caption ( Instagram )

Elsewhere, some viewers have reached out to other cast members for answers.

A recently posted comment on Sofia Vergara’s Instagram page reads: “SOFIA PLEASE TELL US IF THERE’S GONNA BE A MODERN FAM REBOOT BECAUSE WE’RE ALREADY CRYING OVER HERE! WE WANT TO HAVE IT SOOO BAD.”

Vergara played the fiery and fun-loving Gloria, one of the show’s most popular characters.

Hopes and rumours of the cast coming together have swirled since the show wrapped up its 11th and final season in 2020.

Speaking to ET at the Tony Awards in June 2022, Ferguson was asked about the likelihood of a potential series spinoff to the beloved sitcom, and revealed that a script had been written.

“The script’s out there and it’s very good,” he said at the New York ceremony. “So you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe.”

In November, the cast inadvertently sparked health fears for Ty Burrell, who played jolly patriarch Phil Dunphy, when they marked his absence from a cast reunion photo in an unexpected way.

All episodes of Modern Family are available on Disney+.