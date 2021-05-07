An actor has re-imagined Moira Rose, the iconic Schitt’s Creek character portrayed by Catherine O'Hara, as the voice of a GPS navigation system.

Michael Judson Berry recently shared the skit on social media, in response to a tweet wondering what Moira would sound like as a GPS narrator.

“It might be something like this,” Berry wrote, sharing a two-minute clip illustrating his take.

Berry toldThe Huffington Post that his impression of Moira started out as a joke with his friends, who, like him, are fans of the CBC sitcom.

In the video, Berry imitates Moira’s characteristic affect and diction, as well as her knack for using interesting turns of phrases.

“Out of the parking lot you will turn left,” he narrates. “Across the road there is a lovely shrubbery, but pay it no mind as you must focus on the road. We don’t want any accidental fender-benders!”

Berry’s version of Moira also serenades the driver and “casually [quotes] Homer”, the ancient Greek author.

When Berry, the driver in this scenario, misses a turn, his version of Moira admonishes him: ““No, no, I said ‘right,’ not ‘straight!’ Ugh. Why must you be such a churlish ninnyhammer? Now we must reboot. Do you feel my directions are but trifle humbuggery? I’m not doing this for my health, you know.”

Schitt’s Creek concluded in April 2020 after six seasons. It swept the Emmys in September last year, taking seven trophies including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Eugene Levy, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for O’Hara, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Daniel Levy, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Annie Murphy.