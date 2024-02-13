For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former BBC newsreader Moira Stuart collapsed at her friend Angela Rippon‘s birthday party on Monday night.

The birthday party was brought to a sudden halt when an ambulance rushed to her aid at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, London, according to reports.

Stuart, 74, was reportedly helped by her colleagues including Louise Minchin and Michael Buerk after she fell while standing at the bar among other party guests.

A source told The Sun that the room was cleared for Stuart after hotel staff called an ambulance to check over the newsreader.

Stuart reportedly insisted that she was feeling fine shortly after the incident.

An onlooker told the publication: “Moira took a funny turn when Angela’s party was in full swing. She had been in great spirits on the night and spent time with Angela and Lulu, who was also a guest, at the Hilton.”

“It all happened very quickly and out of nowhere, Moira, who was standing at the bar, had fallen to the floor.”

The Independent has contacted Stuart’s representatives for comment.

Rippon and Stuart at the Park Lane birthday celebrations (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Stuart was among the celebrities at Rippon’s belated 79th birthday celebrations, which she had postponed until she had finished her stint on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Rippon’s professional dance partner Kai Widdrington was present, as well as singer Lulu and some of the Strictly cast of 2023.

Stuart after receiving a CBE for services to media in 2022 (PA)

Pictures taken during the night show Stuart in high spirits as she chatted to Rippon and other guests. Later pictures show her leaving the venue in a taxi.

Stuart, who is widely acknowledged as the UK’s first female African-Caribbean TV newsreader, joined the BBC in the late Seventies as a production assistant and then a newsreader for Radio 4 and BBC Radio 2.

She went on to present virtually every BBC bulletin, with the exception of the Ten O’Clock News.

Rippon and Stuart chatting together at the ‘Strictly’ stars birthday bash (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

The broadcaster briefly left the BBC in October 2007 but returned in 2010 to read the news for The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. She later joined radio station Classic FM in 2019, reading the news on weekdays during breakfast slots, and hosted a Saturday afternoon show called Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert.

Stuart has also presented BBC documentaries including In Search Of Wilberforce and The Unknown Soldier.

She danced salsa during Strictly’s 2021 Christmas special and was partnered with professional Aljaž Škorjanec.

In 2022, Stuart was awarded a CBE for her services to media.