Molly-Mae Hague’s representative has released a statement on her behalf after an online backlash to comments the former Love Island star made in a podcast.

This week, Hague was widely criticised for remarks she made on wealth inequality and poverty in a December episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Hague had argued that, no matter what different backgrounds people come from or financial situations they are in, “we all have the same 24 hours in a day” to achieve what we want to do.

Many called out Hague’s comments for being “gross” and “tone-deaf”.

Hague has now responded to the backlash in a new statement via her representatives. The statement, shared with Metro on Friday (7 January) said: “Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success.

“If you listen to the full conversation and interview, Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.

“Molly refers to a quote which says, ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyoncé.’ She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.

“Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation – she can only speak of her own experience.”

The statement continued: “She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds, but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life.

“If you listen to this interview, you can see the whole conversation was about her own personal circumstances, how she has grown up and this small clip in the conversation was talking about a quote that inspires her.

“Social media users have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as ‘if you are homeless buy a house’ and ‘if you are poor be poor’. These are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation.”

One of the people who had called out Hague was another former Love Island star, Shaughna Phillips. Maura Higgins, who also rose to fame on the ITV2 reality show, jumped to Hague’s defence on Twitter.