Molly Mae Hague to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with endometriosis

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has disclosed to fans that she will have surgery after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

The TV personality, 22, shared the news on her YouTube channel as part of a “24 hours in my life” video.

During the clip, Hague acknowledged that she has been open with fans about suffering from severe period pains.

After being dismissed by several doctors, Hague said she sought out a specialist who confirmed she was suffering from the condition.

“My period pains are to the point where I literally can’t stand up. I’m in unbearable pain, I have to take time off work, it’s just ridiculous,” she said. “I just have lots of other symptoms as well, [but] every single doctor said to me, ‘No, no, no, you definitely don’t have endometriosis’.”

Endometriosis causes tissue similar to the lining of the womb to begin growing in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, the NHS says.

The condition affects one in 10 women in the UK but can take up to eight years to diagnose, according to a report published last year.

Hague, who finished in second place on the 2019 series of Love Island with her partner Tommy Fury, said she is finally due to have keyhole surgery. However, she noted there is a 40 per cent change the condition will return.

“It’s not a good thing that I’ve got end, because obviously it can affect fertility, it can affect loads of things, and you can never actually really cure endometriosis,” she explained.

She concluded the clip by asking fans for advice on how to deal with her fear of needles.