Love Island viewers have doubts over Mitchel’s ‘delusional’ plan to win back Molly

Love Island viewers are expressing their doubts over Mitchel’s “delusional” plan to win back Molly.

The ITV reality series, hosted by TV personality Maya Jama, returned for its 10th season earlier this month, with a whole new cast of islanders decamping to Mallorca in the hope of finding love.

Among this year’s contestants are gas engineer Mitchel and musical theatre performer Molly who were coupled up early on in the series.

While Mitchel has been eager to pursue a relationship with Molly, she has expressed doubts over whether she wants to continue getting to know him.

Instead, Molly has been flirting with new arrival Zachariah, a personal trainer and basketball player from southeast London who reciprocates her feelings.

During a recoupling on Wednesday’s episode (14 June), Mitchel chose to save Molly from elimination and couple up with her again despite the fact that she had told him she was not interested.

Mitchel told his fellow islanders that he chose to save Molly on behalf of Zachariah, whom newcomer Charlotte had chosen to pair up with.

Speaking to cameras and to Molly, Mitchel revealed that his real plan was to couple up with Molly in order to give their relationship one last chance without Zachariah or the other islanders knowing.

Molly Marsh and Mitchell Taylor kiss in bed on the first episode of Love Island 2023 (ITV/Love Island)

Viewers at home were baffled by the “delusional” plan to win Molly back.

“Have we all just heard Mitch’s ‘plan’? He is truly delusional. No one believes you babe,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Wow I hope I never reach Mitchel’s type of delusional [sic].”

“Mitch thinking he’s some kind of mastermind… it’s giving delusion,” said a third person.

The plan, however, appears to have failed with Molly shutting down Mitchel’s advances in favour of Zachariah.

Molly and Mitchel on Love Island (ITVX)

“Can’t you see I’m trying harder than he is?” Mitchel said to Molly, after which she assured him that Zachariah was also “trying hard” with her.

Later that evening, instead of sharing a bed with Mitchel (which is customary for officially coupled-up pairings), Molly chose to sleep outside. Zachariah, however, did choose to sleep with his new partner Catherine.

In the morning, Mitchel told his fellow contestants that it was “over” between him and Molly.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm every day of the week except Saturdays.