Money Heist fans relieved show will continue in new form as Netflix announces spin-off

Series will focus on the fan-favourite character of Berlin

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 01 December 2021 09:51
Money Heist: Part 5 trailer

Fans of the hit Netflix thriller Money Heist have celebrated the news that the show will continue in the form of a spin-off.

The popular Spanish-language crime drama is coming to an end this week, with the final part of its last season debuting on Netflix.

However, on Tuesday (30 November) night, the streaming service announced that the series would be getting a spin-off, focusing around Pedro Alonso’s fan-favourite character, Berlin.

“This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues... Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023,” wrote the official Netflix Twitter account.

Fans of the original series reacted in delight on social media, having previously shared their dismay over the prospect of the gripping series coming to a definitive end.

“I’m there for it,” wrote one person, with someone else writing: “This is amazing.”

Another person wrote: “My show Money Heist about to come to an end Friday, but we gonna get a Berlin spinoff series in the future!? Nice!”

One Twitter user said: “Netflix doing a spin off series of Money Heist called Berlin, f***in HYPE.”

The final episodes of Money Heist are available to stream on Netflix from Friday 3 December.

