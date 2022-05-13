Monica Galetti has said that she stepped back from her role as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals due to her mental health.

The TV chef has been part of the judging panel of the spin-off series alongside Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing for 14 years.

However, last month Galetti announced that she would not be appearing on the forthcoming series in order to focus on “my loved ones and rebuilding my kitchen team”.

Appearing on The One Show on Thursday (12 May), Galetti said that things had been “getting very dark” with her mental health.

The chef, who works at London’s Mere restaurant, said: “I’ve only been able to commit time to the show – it’s three months – when my team are strong and I can have the balance of family, the restaurant and all my other commitments.

“At the moment things are out of sync… I’m trying to spend time with my family, I have an ill nephew who I try to get back to see and filming was starting at the same time.”

She continued: “I’m short at the restaurant, I mean straight after this I’m back in my kitchen. I just found I could not manage the balance this time.

‘Something had to give for my own mental health, it was just getting very dark… Sometimes you just can’t do it all.”

Galetti’s nephew Otis is currently having chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a desmoplastic small round cell tumour.

However, the cancer is terminal, with Galetti saying in an interview with The Times that he has been told he has three months to live.

“We’re told it’s not a cure. It’s just buying us time,” she said.

