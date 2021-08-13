Monica Lewinsky has revealed her greatest regret.

Lewinsky is a producer on the forthcoming Impeachment: American Crime Story, a dramatisation of Bill Clinton’s affair with the former White House intern and the circumstances that led to his impeachment.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Lewinsky answered Vanity Fair’s Proust questionnaire, consisting of 25 questions thought to be especially revealing, and lending themselves to thoughtful, witty responses.

The questionnaire is a format regularly employed by the magazine and inspired by French writer Marcel Proust, who popularised it in the 19th century.

As part of the questionnaire, Lewinsky was asked to name her “greatest regret”, to which she replied: “That some of my choices have caused others suffering.”

Asked to share “the trait you most deplore in others”, Lewinsky said “duplicity”. To the question: “On what occasion do you lie?”, she replied: “See: 1998.”

Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky was the subject of a report by Independent Counsel Ken Starr in September 1998. The then-US president was impeached by the House of Representatives on the grounds of perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice in December 1998. He was acquitted by the Senate in February 1999 and remained in office until the end of his second term in January 2001.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will air on FX starting on 7 September in the US. A UK air date has yet to be announced, but the show’s first two seasons aired on BBC Two shortly after their US broadcast.

Lewinsky is portrayed by Beanie Feldstein in the series. Sarah Paulson plays Tripp, and Clive Owen has been cast as Clinton.