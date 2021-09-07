Monica Lewinsky says she feels proud and nervous as Impeachment: American Crime Story prepares to air in the US.

The activist and writer spoke to the Today show ahead of the show’s premiere.

The series – American Crime Story’s third season overall – is a dramatisation of Bill Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky and the circumstances that led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1998.

Lewinsky served as a co-producer on the show, collaborating and consulting with the rest of the team.

“I’ve really worn two hats in this project, so as a producer I’m very proud of the project, of the show,” she told Savannah Guthrie on Today.

“And as a subject, I’m nervous. I’m nervous for people to see some of the worst moments of my life and a lot of behaviour that I regret.”

In the same interview, Lewinsky said she’s not waiting for an apology from Clinton, but that the former president “should want to apologise”.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will start airing on 7 September in the US, with a UK air date yet to be confirmed. The show’s first two seasons were broadcast on BBC Two shortly after airing in the US.