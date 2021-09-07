Impeachment – American Crime Story: Monica Lewinsky is ‘very proud’ and ‘nervous’ ahead of show’s premiere
‘I’m nervous for people to see some of the worst moments of my life’
Monica Lewinsky says she feels proud and nervous as Impeachment: American Crime Story prepares to air in the US.
The activist and writer spoke to the Today show ahead of the show’s premiere.
The series – American Crime Story’s third season overall – is a dramatisation of Bill Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky and the circumstances that led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1998.
Lewinsky served as a co-producer on the show, collaborating and consulting with the rest of the team.
“I’ve really worn two hats in this project, so as a producer I’m very proud of the project, of the show,” she told Savannah Guthrie on Today.
“And as a subject, I’m nervous. I’m nervous for people to see some of the worst moments of my life and a lot of behaviour that I regret.”
In the same interview, Lewinsky said she’s not waiting for an apology from Clinton, but that the former president “should want to apologise”.
Impeachment: American Crime Story will start airing on 7 September in the US, with a UK air date yet to be confirmed. The show’s first two seasons were broadcast on BBC Two shortly after airing in the US.
