One of the executive producers of the Monsters, Inc spin-off Monsters at Work has explained the absence of one major character.

The original 2001 Pixar movie focused on Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman), two monsters who find themselves looking after a young human child, known as Boo.

However, while Mike and Sully both return in the serialised sequel, released on Disney Plus, their young ward is not.

Executive producer Bobs Gannaway told press at a recent Q&A event that the character would not be returning for the series.

He said (per Radio Times): “Just to be very clear, Boo does not make an appearance in the series, I’ll leave it at that.

“[Monsters, Inc. director] Pete Docter and I had a nice discussion about Boo and we both agreed the relationship between Boo and Sulley is so precious and so wonderful that we want to leave it to the world to have their own interpretation of how that relationship continued, and not define it.”

He continued: “And that’s very important to Pete and also us. So it’s not that we don’t love Boo and don’t want to see her again, but that relationship is so precious. We want to leave it. Let the world have that.”

Monsters at Work is available to watch now on Disney Plus.